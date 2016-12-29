How to get rid of Christmas trees in your community

(WWLP) – The State Fire Marshal’s office is reminding everyone how important it is to dispose of their Christmas trees as soon as possible.

“Start the year off right by promptly disposing of your Christmas tree,” State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey said. “A dried out Christmas tree will ignite quickly and spread a fire very fast.”

Communities either offer a central drop-off location or specific curbside pick-up days for residents wishing to dispose of their trees after the holidays. If your city or town is not listed below, call your local public works department or recycling committee to find out what disposal programs are available to you.

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection says all tinsel, ornaments and hooks must be removed from trees before they are recycled. Trees in plastic bags will also not be collected.

Agawam: Curbside pick-up on the same day as residents’ trash collection day the week of January 2 to January 5.

Chicopee : Residents can drop off Christmas trees at the Chicopee Sanitary Landfill

Greenfield : Residents who receive curbside trash pickup can place Christmas trees curbside for no charge from January 2 to January 13. Christmas trees can be brought to the Transfer Station at no charge to residents; Non-residents can bring their trees to the Transfer Station for $10.

Holyoke: Curbside pick-up sometime during the first two weeks of January; Trees will be collected on residents' trash day.

Northampton: Trees can be brought to Smith Vocational High School from 9AM-Noon January 7 and January 14.

Pittsfield: Curbside pick-up offered on regular trash collection days. Residents may also bring their trees to Covanta Pittsfield for free disposal.

Springfield: Curbside pick-up from January 10 to January 20; After, residents may bring trees to the Bondi Island Landfill for free disposal.