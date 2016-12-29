Homeland Security agents took $15M in bribes

(CNN) – They are tasked with protecting the homeland but about 2-hundred are accused of taking nearly $15-million in bribes.

We’re talking about employees and contract workers for the department of Homeland Security. A New York Times investigation discovered that over the last 10 years, almost 200 workers with the department have taken money to cover-up criminal activity.

Records show, these employees have looked the other way as tons of drugs and thousands of undocumented immigrants were smuggled into the United States and have illegally sold green cards and given sensitive information to drug cartels.

In one case, the information was used to arrange the attempted murder of an informant. The times found that in 2016, 15 homeland security employees were arrested, convicted or sentenced on bribery charges.

In order to combat internal corruption, Homeland Security has beefed up its pre-hiring process and its internal affairs department.