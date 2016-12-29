Holyoke standoff leads to arrests, gun charges

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke police arrested two people on firearms charges after a short standoff on Thursday. Holyoke Police Sgt. Kevin Thomas told 22News the police received a call about individuals threatening a person inside an apartment building at 556 South Bridge Street.

Holyoke police, State Police and tactical teams were able to get everyone out of the apartment unharmed and two people are in custody. The incident was resolved by 12:30pm and 22News was there when police began searching the apartment.

Sgt. Thomas told 22News the police are still sorting everything out and that is the limited information that can be released at this time. Stay with 22News as more information becomes available.

