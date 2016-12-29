Heavy snow falls throughout Franklin County

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Snow was falling and accumulating quickly in Greenfield and across Franklin County. This region of western Massachusetts was expected to end up with more snow than Hampshire and Hampden counties.

Some areas of Franklin County like Charlemont, Conway, and Rowe had already received 4 inches of snow by Thursday afternoon. By the end of the snowstorm, these areas could have up to 12 inches.

Plows were out putting down salt throughout the county and scheduled to continue to do so throughout the night. If you’re going to drive, be sure to take caution. During snowstorms, you should drive slowly, especially when making turns where your tires can skid.

Make sure to follow the 22News Storm Team for the latest forecast and snowfall totals.