Having low tire pressure can be a safety risk

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The side streets throughout western Massachusetts were slick Thursday night during the snowstorm. If you have low tire pressure, that could lead to some problems.

22News was at Marcotte Ford in Holyoke, Thursday night. They took us behind the scenes of their service center, as they helped drivers fill the air back in their tires.

Service Manager Paul Schlesinger explained the cold air outside causes the air inside your tire to constrict, which makes you lose tire pressure. He said that can pose a risk on nights like Thursday.

“If you’re driving on a low tire, you’re driving on the side wall and it wears the side wall out and you can have a blowout. Or you hit a pothole without enough air in the tire and that’ll blow the tire out as well,” said Schlesinger.

So don’t ignore warnings like this. Marcotte Ford said they, and most other dealerships, will top off the air in your tires for free.

Click Here if you’re unable to view the map above.