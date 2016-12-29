Hadley considering 9 Proposition 2 1/2 override questions

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The town of Hadley could be undertaking several major improvement projects in the coming year, but only if town voters agree to property tax increases.

In January, voters will consider a total of nine different ballot questions. Some of the proposed projects include a new senior center, new equipment for the police and fire departments, improving the town’s stormwater system, technology upgrades at the school department, and updating HVAC systems in town buildings. In order for the projects to go forward, voters would have to consent to additional property taxes.

