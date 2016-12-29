Hadley considering 9 Proposition 2 1/2 override questions

Tax increases would be needed for projects including new senior center, new police and fire equipment

Matt Caron By Published:
hadley-police-hadley-fire-hadley-public-safety-complex

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The town of Hadley could be undertaking several major improvement projects in the coming year, but only if town voters agree to property tax increases.

In January, voters will consider a total of nine different ballot questions. Some of the proposed projects include a new senior center, new equipment for the police and fire departments, improving the town’s stormwater system, technology upgrades at the school department, and updating HVAC systems in town buildings. In order for the projects to go forward, voters would have to consent to additional property taxes.

22News reporter Matt Caron is in Hadley, and will give you a preview of the ballot questions, and reaction to them, tonight on 22News at 6:00.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s