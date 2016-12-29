Getting ready for Thursday’s winter storm

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Communities throughout western Massachusetts have been busy preparing for Thursday’s winter storm.

The snow is expected to start falling in most areas between 8:00 and 11:00 A.M.

Residents spent time Wednesday stocking up on snow supplies ahead of the storm, while cities and towns ensured their plows and salt trucks were ready.

More than six inches of snow is expected in parts of western Massachusetts, while other parts like the lower Pioneer Valley are expected to see much less snow due to the potential for rain.

When rain mixes with and falls on top of snow, it makes it very heavy and more difficult to shovel. It is important to remember to take it slow when shoveling, especially when this kind of wet, heavy snow is expected.

To avoid putting a strain on your back, consider shoveling smaller amounts of snow at a time and taking more breaks between sections.

MassDOT is reminding drivers “Don’t Crowd the Plow” during snowstorms. They’re asking drivers to give snowplows space and let them do their jobs.

The snow is expected to stop falling around midnight Thursday.

Don’t forget to send your snowfall amounts and photos to ReportIt@wwlp.com