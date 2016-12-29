Getting ready for Thursday’s winter storm

Snow expected to start falling Thursday morning

By Published:
FILE-The Great River Bridge in Westfield covered in snow, December 17th, 2016
FILE-The Great River Bridge in Westfield covered in snow, December 17th, 2016

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Communities throughout western Massachusetts have been busy preparing for Thursday’s winter storm.

The snow is expected to start falling in most areas between 8:00 and 11:00 A.M.

Snow and rain for Thursday, snowfall forecast adjusted

Residents spent time Wednesday stocking up on snow supplies ahead of the storm, while cities and towns ensured their plows and salt trucks were ready.

More than six inches of snow is expected in parts of western Massachusetts, while other parts like the lower Pioneer Valley are expected to see much less snow due to the potential for rain.

When rain mixes with and falls on top of snow, it makes it very heavy and more difficult to shovel. It is important to remember to take it slow when shoveling, especially when this kind of wet, heavy snow is expected.

To avoid putting a strain on your back, consider shoveling smaller amounts of snow at a time and taking more breaks between sections.

Use your snow shovel properly to avoid getting hurt

MassDOT is reminding drivers “Don’t Crowd the Plow” during snowstorms. They’re asking drivers to give snowplows space and let them do their jobs.

The snow is expected to stop falling around midnight Thursday.

Don’t forget to send your snowfall amounts and photos to ReportIt@wwlp.com

More Information:  
– Local Forecast – Weather Text Alerts
– Temperatures – Weather Email Alerts
– Weather News WWLP 22News Weather App
– Interactive Radar – Live Area Webcams

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s