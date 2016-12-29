“G” is for guilty: Pittsfield graffiti vandal given jail time

George O'Neil sentenced to 3 months in jail

By Published:
pittsfield police

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A Pittsfield man authorities say spray-painted the letter “G” on about 100 properties around the city has been sentenced to three months in jail.

The Berkshire Eagle reports that 39-year-old George O’Neil was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to nine counts of vandalism.

Even though there were only nine formal complaints made to authorities, prosecutors say he vandalized about 100 properties, including one new building.

The letter “G” appeared in several different colors.

Police estimate the acts occurred between Sept. 1 and Oct. 20. He was apprehended last month.

O’Neil’s attorney says her client has taken responsibility for what he called “a very stupid act.”

___

Information from: The Berkshire (Mass.) Eagle, http://www.berkshireeagle.com

 

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s