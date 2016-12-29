Final weekend for 2016 season of Bright Nights at Forest Park

Display is open through Sunday night

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Bright Nights at Forest Park is getting ready to wrap-up its 22nd season. Your final chance to see the shining holiday light display (until next season, of course) will be on Sunday night!

During its last weekend, Bright Nights is offering visitors a chance to win a 2017 Bright Nights Season Pass, or a gift package that includes gift cards and Springfield Thunderbirds tickets. Special children’s events will also be held at Santa’s Magical Forest for the weekend.

Bright Nights is open Thursday night from 5:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. with $18 per car admission. Weekend hours are from 5:00 P.M. to 11:00 P.M., with an admission rate of $21 per car (discount coupon available on Bright Nights website).

For more information on special events for Bright Nights’ final weekend, visit brightnights.org.

