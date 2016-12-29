Ex-Pittsfield cop pleaded not guilty to stealing from union

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A former Pittsfield police officer charged with embezzling more than $220,000 from the police union account he was entrusted to manage has pleaded not guilty.

The Berkshire Eagle reports that 44-year-old Jeffrey Coco was released on personal recognizance after pleading not guilty to larceny and identity theft charges on Wednesday in Berkshire Superior Court.

Prosecutors say Coco took the money for “unsanctioned personal use” between January 2008 and July 2015 while he was treasurer of the International Brotherhood of Police Officers Local 447.

He was fired in November 2015 after 18 years with the department.

Coco’s attorney said in court that a plea deal is in the works and his client plans on speaking at area high schools about his negative experiences.

 

