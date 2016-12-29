Driver charged with motor vehicle homicide for deadly Chicopee crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A 38 year-old man has been charged with motor vehicle homicide, for allegedly causing a deadly crash while trying to evade police. Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden County District Attorney, told 22News that Luis Ruiz of Springfield has been indicted in connection to the October 30 crash in Chicopee that killed 22 year-old Lina Correa of Chicopee.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News that on during the early morning hours of October 30, officers had attempted to pull Ruiz over, after seeing him driving a car with no license plate, which was swerving from side to side on McKinstry Avenue. Wilk says Ruiz sped up when police tried to get him to pull over, running through a red light, before ultimately crashing into a parked car on Grattan Street.

Correa, a passenger in Ruiz’s car, was taken to the hospital, where she later died from her injuries. Ruiz and a second passenger were also injured, but survived.