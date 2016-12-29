Dr. Phil – “Beatings, bruises, withholding food: my mom’s ‘cycle of abuse'”

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) – Twenty-two-year-old Joselyn claims when she was growing up, her mother, Aaliyah’s, use of corporal punishment was downright abusive.

Tragically, Aaliyah’s son murdered his grandmother, Aaliyah’s mother, in December 2012, and Joselyn says that she believes Aaliyah’s abuse contributed to him “snapping.”

Aaliyah doesn’t deny she used extreme discipline, but says she also grew up with abuse and was parenting the only way she knew how.

With their tense relationship already on thin ice, can Dr. Phil give these women what they need to end the cycle of violence?

