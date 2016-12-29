Dr. Phil – “Beatings, bruises, withholding food: my mom’s ‘cycle of abuse'”

Aaliyah’s son murdered his grandmother, Aaliyah’s mother, in December 2012

WWLP 22News Published:

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) – Twenty-two-year-old Joselyn claims when she was growing up, her mother, Aaliyah’s, use of corporal punishment was downright abusive.

Tragically, Aaliyah’s son murdered his grandmother, Aaliyah’s mother, in December 2012, and Joselyn says that she believes Aaliyah’s abuse contributed to him “snapping.”

Aaliyah doesn’t deny she used extreme discipline, but says she also grew up with abuse and was parenting the only way she knew how.

With their tense relationship already on thin ice, can Dr. Phil give these women what they need to end the cycle of violence?

Watch Dr. Phil today at 3 on 22News.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s