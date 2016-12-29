Demand for shelter beds increases during snowstorms

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Rescue Mission is providing shelter for anyone who does not have a place to stay warm.

“We are ready for tonight, we are ready for the storm, we are ready every day. If we have an overflow, we’re working with the City. We work with the police, if they see someone out in the cold, they are going to bring them here,” Miguel Cabrera of the Springfield Rescue Mission said.

At the Rescue Mission, they are able to shelter about 60 people, and the folks here told 22News that during winter storms, they are often full.

“If we run out of beds, we make special accommodations. We don’t let anybody out in the cold,” Cabrera said.

It’s not just snowstorms. The Springfield Rescue Mission is a warm place for people to stay all year round, and they are committed to helping people to get back on their feet.

“We’re thinking about their future. We don’t just accommodate homeless people, we try to give them hope, try to get them enrolled to the rehab program. We try to give them dignity, respect, and hopefully, a future,” Cabrera said.

The shelter, located on Taylor Street, opens each afternoon at 4:00, and remains open until 8:00 the next morning.