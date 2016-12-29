Brady’s suspension, legalized pot led news in Massachusetts

BOSTON (AP) — Tom Brady, legalized marijuana and General Electric figured among the stories that most dominated the news in Massachusetts in 2016.

Brady’s four-game “DeflateGate” suspension had a happy ending: The New England Patriots star became the NFL’s winningest quarterback of all time.

Massachusetts became the first state on the Eastern Seaboard to legalize recreational marijuana use. And GE moved its global headquarters — and the first of 800 jobs — to Boston.

Other stories grabbing attention and headlines this past year included the nation’s first penis transplant, performed at Massachusetts General Hospital; the state’s enactment of a sweeping transgender rights law; and the dismantling of toll booths along the Massachusetts Turnpike.