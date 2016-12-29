Baker reviewing bill to delay retail marijuana sales

BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts adults can possess it, smoke it and even grow marijuana plants at home, but people might have to wait even longer to legally purchase the drug over-the-counter.

State lawmakers sent Governor Charlie Baker a bill that would put a six month delay on retail marijuana sales to July 2018. Senate President Stanley Rosenberg of Amherst told 22News he wants to make sure all the right regulations are in place.

He said, “If you don’t do it right, you make a mess of it and you spend a lot of time and a lot of money going back trying to fix it, and the deadlines in that law as passed by the voters are really too tight to do it properly.”

Lawmakers moved the bill through the House and Senate on Wednesday during a lightly attended informal session. During an informal session, a single lawmaker can block a bill from becoming law. There was little notice that the bill delaying legal marijuana sales was up for consideration this week.

“Most members of the legislature were very aware that we would be doing something and anticipating something along these lines. There’s nothing to prevent any one of us from coming in an objecting and no one did,” said state Representative Alice Peisch (D-Wellesley).

Governor Baker has ten days to either reject the bill or sign it into law.

Marijuana supporters are planning a State House rally on Friday in hopes of convincing Governor Baker to reject the bill.