Avalanche warning issued for Mount Washington in New Hampshire

SARGENT’S PURCHASE, N.H. (WWLP) – Thursday’s snowstorm brings with it chances for heavy snow across northern New England, as well as portions of western Massachusetts. At the region’s highest peak there is also another risk: avalanches.

The Mount Washington Avalanche Center says that there is “considerable danger” of avalanches on Thursday in the Huntington Ravine and Tuckerman Ravine areas. The center says that natural avalanches will become possible, with human-created avalanches likely, and they are advising people to stay away from these avalanche-prone areas.

The center says that people who are heading to Mount Washington Thursday should choose their routes carefully, evaluate the snowpack, and make conservative decisions.

