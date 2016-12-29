2016 Year in Review: Sports

(CNN) – 2016 showed many Chicago Cubs fans what it’s like to feel like a champion. However, baseball wasn’t the only sport to have a banner year.

For long suffering Chicago fans, it was the party of the century. The cubs beat Cleveland to win the World Series for the first time since 1908, finally ending the longest drought in baseball.

A Cubs Fan said, “I’m just like weeping openly right now. I’m covered with beers and tears and I can’t believe this has happened.”

Cleveland celebrated in 2016 as well, when superstar LeBron James brought the NBA championship to his home state. Lebron James said, “My one mission was to bring the championship back to Ohio, back to Cleveland, back to Akron and look right here!” It was the first major sports title for the city since 1964.

Peyton manning went out on top. Considered one of the best quarterbacks of all time, number 18 retired after leading the Broncos to a Super Bowl win. Peyton Manning, Fmr NFL Quarterback said, “It think it’s a unique thing and a neat thing to be part of NFL history.”

San Francisco 49er Colin Kaepernick became a national lightning rod for what he did on the sidelines, refusing to stand for the national anthem, saying he didn’t want to “show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color.”

The rams returned to the west coast and fans chose sides. An LA Football Fan said, “They never should have left. They belong to Los Angeles.” A St Louis Football Fan said, “We’ve given them all we have, if they don’t want it, move on.”

The Rio Olympics saw record highs and record lows. Swimmer Michael Phelps, already the most decorated Olympian of all time, pushed his career medal count to 28. 23 of them are gold.

Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt sailed through the 100, 200, and 4-by-100 relay for a third time at the Olympics.

Also, teenage sensation Simone Biles won a stunning four gold medals in gymnastics, helping her team, known as the Final Five, take home a record breaking nine medals.

But in a bizarre twist, American swimmer Ryan Lochte made headlines after he competed, claiming he and three other swimmers were robbed at gunpoint at a Rio gas station.

Police say there was no robbery, though the swimmers were confronted after they vandalized a bathroom. Lochte later admitted to exaggerating the story and was charged with falsely reporting a crime.