200 packets of heroin seized after traffic stop in Deerfield

DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Springfield was arrested on drug charges, Wednesday, after being stopped in Deerfield for having the wrong license plate on the vehicle he was driving.

According to the Massachusetts State Police Media Relations, troopers from the Shelburne Falls barracks stopped a black Lincoln on Interstate 91 in Deerfield for having a New Hampshire license plate that belonged to a different vehicle.

Before stopping the Lincoln, State Police said the driver allegedly threw a package wrapped in green plastic out of the vehicle, which turned out to be 200 packets of heroin, packaged for distribution.

Police said the 44-year-old man was arrested and charged with the following:

Possession of a Class A Drug with Intent to Distribute

Subsequent Offense of Operating with a Suspended License

Uninsured Motor Vehicle

Attaching the Wrong Plates to a Vehicle.

The man was booked at the Shelburne Falls barracks and then taken to the Greenfield House of Correction, where police said he was held on $5,000 bail pending his appearance in Greenfield District Court on Thursday.