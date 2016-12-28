Woman accused of shoplifting arrested by Greenfield Police

Police were able to identify her after posting her mugshot on Facebook

David Smith
Elizabeth Teft is accused of shoplifting in Greenfield, Mass. on December 28, 2016. (Image Courtesy: Greenfield Police Department)
GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Greenfield Police arrested a woman accused of shoplifting at both a children’s store and an adult novelty shop.

According to the Greenfield Police Facebook page, 28-year-old Elizabeth Teft allegedly stole items and assaulted a clerk at Magical Child Store on Main Street Wednesday morning. She also allegedly stole items from the Adam & Eve Store earlier in the day.

Greenfield Police said Teft refused to cooperate with police. They were able to identify her after posting her mugshot on Facebook.

