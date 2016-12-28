Woman accused of shoplifting arrested by Greenfield Police

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Greenfield Police arrested a woman accused of shoplifting at both a children’s store and an adult novelty shop.

According to the Greenfield Police Facebook page, 28-year-old Elizabeth Teft allegedly stole items and assaulted a clerk at Magical Child Store on Main Street Wednesday morning. She also allegedly stole items from the Adam & Eve Store earlier in the day.

Greenfield Police said Teft refused to cooperate with police. They were able to identify her after posting her mugshot on Facebook.