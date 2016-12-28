Winter Storm Warnings issued as widespread plowable snow expected Thursday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Most of the Winter Storm Watches from Tuesday were upgraded to Winter Storm Warnings by early Wednesday morning as confidence on 6″+ snowfall amounts is increasing.

The Winter Storm Watch for central and eastern Hampden County remains in effect as there is more uncertainty regarding snow amounts and whether rain could mix in.

Here are the current watches & warnings for Western Massachusetts:

Winter Storm Warning: Franklin, Hampshire & Western Hampden County Thursday 9 A.M.- Friday 10 A.M.

Winter Storm Warning: Berkshire County Thursday 9 A.M.- Friday 7 A.M.

Winter Storm Watch: Central/Eastern Hampden County Thursday 9 A.M.- Friday 10 A.M.

Timing:

Dry for the Thursday morning commute

Scattered Snow Showers After 9AM Thursday

Widespread snow Thursday midday through Thursday Night

Snow ends before Friday morning’s commute

Precipitation Type:

Mostly snow north of the Mass. Pike

Near & south of the Mass. Pike: some rain/sleet could mix in during the afternoon, but should start and end as snow

Where rain/sleet mixes in, snowfall totals will be significantly less

Snow will be a heavy/wet snow, making shoveling difficult

Uncertainty:

Who gets some rain/sleet and who stays all as snow? This will have the biggest impact on snowfall totals in the Lower Pioneer Valley, which will be the area most affected by the rain/snow line.

Snowfall Forecast:

Click here for our latest snowfall map

Keep checking back for snowfall forecast adjustments, especially in the Lower Pioneer Valley where adjustments up or down are more likely as we narrow down the amount of rain that may or may not mix in.