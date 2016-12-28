Winter Storm Warnings issued as widespread plowable snow expected Thursday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Most of the Winter Storm Watches from Tuesday were upgraded to Winter Storm Warnings by early Wednesday morning as confidence on 6″+ snowfall amounts is increasing.
The Winter Storm Watch for central and eastern Hampden County remains in effect as there is more uncertainty regarding snow amounts and whether rain could mix in.
Here are the current watches & warnings for Western Massachusetts:
Winter Storm Warning: Franklin, Hampshire & Western Hampden County Thursday 9 A.M.- Friday 10 A.M.
Winter Storm Warning: Berkshire County Thursday 9 A.M.- Friday 7 A.M.
Winter Storm Watch: Central/Eastern Hampden County Thursday 9 A.M.- Friday 10 A.M.
Timing:
- Dry for the Thursday morning commute
- Scattered Snow Showers After 9AM Thursday
- Widespread snow Thursday midday through Thursday Night
- Snow ends before Friday morning’s commute
Precipitation Type:
- Mostly snow north of the Mass. Pike
- Near & south of the Mass. Pike: some rain/sleet could mix in during the afternoon, but should start and end as snow
- Where rain/sleet mixes in, snowfall totals will be significantly less
- Snow will be a heavy/wet snow, making shoveling difficult
Uncertainty:
- Who gets some rain/sleet and who stays all as snow? This will have the biggest impact on snowfall totals in the Lower Pioneer Valley, which will be the area most affected by the rain/snow line.
Snowfall Forecast:
- Click here for our latest snowfall map
- Keep checking back for snowfall forecast adjustments, especially in the Lower Pioneer Valley where adjustments up or down are more likely as we narrow down the amount of rain that may or may not mix in.
|More Information:
|– Local Forecast
|– Weather Text Alerts
|– Temperatures
|– Weather Email Alerts
|– Weather News
|– WWLP 22News Weather App
|– Interactive Radar
|– Live Area Webcams