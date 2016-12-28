Westfield police searching for missing 14 year-old

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield police are looking for the public’s help to find a 14 year-old boy who disappeared on Monday night. According to Westfield Police Detectives, Joseph Rossi was last seen by his family on Monday, and was reported missing the following day.

Rossi is about 5’9” tall and weighs about 130 pounds. He may we wearing dark jeans, a red tee-shirt, and a gray and black hooded sweatshirt.

Additional details about the case were not immediately available.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call Westfield Police at (413) 562-5411 or Detective Anthony Tsatsos at (413) 642-9385.