Western Massachusetts on track to exceed average December snowfall

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As we end the month of December, more snow is in the forecast for a month that has already had its fair share.

A combination of snow and quite a bit of rain over the month so far has improved drought conditions, but just by a little bit. We have seen a trimming of the northwestern edges of the extreme and severe drought. Slight improvements, but we will take any improvements we can get!

The amount of snow we had this month has helped, because that snow melts and goes into the ground; improving soil moisture.

So far, we have had 10.25” of snow in the lower Pioneer Valley, compared to the 11” that we would normally have by the end of the month. There is no doubt that the snow we get on Thursday will put us above the average for the month.

December is usually our third-snowiest month of the year. January is typically the snowiest, with 13.6” of snow, with Feburary in second with 11.8”.

All this snow and rain that mixes in will continue to help our drought, and we have already had more snow than we had by this time last winter.

