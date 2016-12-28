Trump toning down attacks on Wall Street

(CNN) – Steve Mnuchin, Trump’s pick for Treasury Secretary, has submitted his tax returns to the Senate Finance Committee. Mnuchin is one of many Trump nominees who spent years at Goldman Sachs, which is the same bank Trump repeatedly slammed Clinton for cozying up to.

It’s one of many examples of Trump doing what he slammed Clinton for doing.

On the campaign trail, Trump called Clinton everything from crooked to corrupt. But as Donald Trump’s presidency takes shape, some of his sharper barbs are being described as hypocritical.

At a May 7, 2016 rally in Lynden, Washington, Trump said, “Can you imagine another four years of the Clintons? Seriously. It’s time to move on. And she’s totally controlled by Wall Street and all these people that gave her millions.”

But Trump’s White House is welcoming Wall Street. Billionaire investor Wilbur Ross, a former banker, is nominated for Commerce Secretary. Treasury Secretary pick Steve Mnuchin made millions amid the housing meltdown, and was also a long-time partner at Goldman Sachs.

At a South Carolina rally in February, Trump said, “I know the guys at Goldman Sachs. They have total, total control over him [Ted Cruz]. Just like they have total control over Hillary Clinton.”

Trump took swipes at Goldman bankers with their ties to Ted Cruz and Hillary Clinton, and is now tapping Goldman alumni for various positions. Goldman Sachs’ second in command, Gary Cohn, was tapped for director of the National Economic Council. Anthony Scaramucci, who had two stints at Goldman Sachs, is also reportedly under consideration for a position. And Steve Bannon, Trump’s senior counsel and chief strategist, started his career at Goldman Sachs.

One ad attacked Clinton in October, but Donald Trump is now doling out plum positions for his own donors. WWE co-founder Linda McMahon shelled out $7.5 million to a Super PAC backing Trump, and she’ll be the next head of the Small Business Administration if confirmed.

At an August rally in Austin, Texas, Trump said, “It is now abundantly clear that the Clintons set up a business to profit from public office. They sold access and specific action by and really for I guess the making of large amounts of money.”

There’s concern Trump too might profit from the presidency. He’s working to disentangle himself from his worldwide business empire. If his two sons take over, as expected, there could still be overlap. His children have already joined Trump for a number of meetings during the transition with leaders from countries where the family has financial interests.

Trump’s team is promising a news conference to address his business dealings in the coming weeks, after postponing it mid-December.

Additionally, Trump slammed Clinton for avoiding the media.

At an August 2nd rally in Ashburn, Virginia, Trump said, “She doesn’t do news conferences because she can’t. She’s so dishonest she doesn’t want people peppering her with questions.”

The press hasn’t been allowed to press Trump since July 27th.