Trump takes jabs at Obama on Twitter

(CNN) – Huddled at his Mar-a-Lago estate president-elect Donald Trump is escalating his public spat with president Obama.

Taking direct aim at the president, tweeting, “Doing my best to disregard the many inflammatory president O statements and roadblocks. Thought it was going to be a smooth transition, not!?”

That coming after president Obama used his high profile speech at Pearl Harbor Tuesday to take a veiled jab at his successor, “Even when hatred burns hottest, even when the tug of tribalism is at its most primal, we must resist the urge to turn inward. We must resist the urge to demonize those who are different.”

The escalating war of words between the outgoing and incoming president, a sharp departure from the immediate post-election vow to work together, with promises from both sides of a peaceful transfer of power.

The Trump transition team attempting to downplay the tension, “Both the current president and his team have been very helpful and generous with their time as far as the actual transition, the mechanics of the transition have gone and they continue, I expect them to continue to speak fairly regularly.”

Their relationship showing strains publicly, Obama quipping he thinks he could have won the election if he could have run again, “I’m confident that if I had run again and articulated it, I think I could’ve mobilized a majority of the American people to rally behind it.”

Trump taunting him right back, tweeting, “President Obama campaigned hard and personally in the very important swing states, and lost. The voters wanted to make America great again!”

Taking another swipe at the president, altering the “Thanks Obama” catch phrase to “Thanks Donald” Trump talking in the third person, giving himself credit on the economy, tweeting, “The U.S. consumer confidence index for December surged nearly four points to 113.7, the highest level in more than 15 years! Thanks Donald!”

