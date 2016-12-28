Springfield Police cracking down on underage drinking

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Starting January 1st, the Springfield Police Department will be keeping an eye on businesses that serve alcohol. Its an effort to stop underage drinking.

Police cadets will go into establishments and order alcohol, without showing an ID. The compliance check is to make sure restaurants and bars are always checking ID’s.

Theodore’s in downtown Springfield told 22News all of their employees undergo training to help prevent and recognize underage drinking. “So all the servers and bartenders are required to take that before they start to go on the floor. And it just gives them the steps of responsible service and alcohol training,” said Owner Keith Makarowski.

An August compliance check discovered several Springfield establishments serving alcohol to minors. The Springfield License Commission temporarily suspended their liquor licenses.

A 2015 Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission report found 1,065 minors in possession of alcohol; 51 had fake ID’s.

Luxe Burger Bar Manager Beth Halloran told 22News, “Our bartenders are servers are trained to look for people who are drinking a lot in a short amount of time, who are starting to slur their words, or act irresponsibly.”

Alcohol is the most widely used substance of abuse among young people.

