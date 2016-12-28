Showbar delays application filing with the Springfield License Commission

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Showbar has decided to delay its change-of-name request with the Springfield License Commission. The downtown strip club is looking to change its name to “Wonderland,” and replace former manager Matt Hubney with Paul Ramesh.

Back in October of 2016, 22News reported that the club was caught serving alcohol to a minor and hiring a minor as a stripper.

The License Commission asked the Showbar to consolidate their paperwork before they can change their name.

Director of the Springfield Licensing Commission Alesia Days told 22News, “In order to be more efficient, what we’ve asked them to do is to put the transfer of license, change of DBA, and change of manager all on one application. So it can be heard all at one time.”

The club’s entertainment license was suspended twice this year. The Showbar’s next License Commission hearing is scheduled for January 12th.

