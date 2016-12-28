Sales of single-family homes surge in Massachusetts

BOSTON (AP) – Two organizations that track the real estate market say November was a blockbuster month for sales of single-family homes in Massachusetts.

The Boston-based Warren Group reported that the 5,061 single-family homes sold in the state last month was the highest November sales amount since 1998 and a 26 percent increase over the same month last year.

The Massachusetts Association of Realtors, meanwhile, reported Wednesday that the 4,784 single-family homes sold last month was 20 percent more than in November 2015 and the most closed sales for the month on record.

Both organizations also reported an increase in median prices of about 5 to 6 percent – up to $365,000 according to the Realtors and up to $349,000 according to The Warren Group. The groups use different numbers in their calculations