Recycling your Christmas tree after the Holidays

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Christmas trees have a special significance for families that may extend beyond Christmas Day.

Shawn McNamara of Springfield told 22News, “We like to put up the tree just after thanksgiving and we like to get a good 2 months out of the holiday the lights and the tree.”

(How long do you intend to hold on to your tree?) Christina Santella of Plattsburg, New York said, “Until little Christmas, January 6th.”

Jackie D’Andrea of West Springfield said, “The tree will be coming down Sunday, New Year’s Day because we always take it down, Sunday, New Year’s Day.”

The various Departments of Public Works contacted by 22News will be happy to cart away your discarded tree according to their weekly schedule.