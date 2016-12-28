Recovering from identity theft

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal)  Financial Counselor Todd Christian from Cambridge Credit in Agawam and Mike Wilk from the Chicopee Police Department.

Protecting yourself from IDENTITY THEFT:

  • File identity theft report
  • Get free copies of your credit report.
  • Place a 90 day initial fraud alert on your credit report/consider placing a seven year extended fraud alert
  • Close new accounts opened in your name
  • Contact the companies where the fraud occurred, and remove bogus charges from your accounts.
  • Correct your credit report.
  • Fill out an Identity Theft Victim’s Complaint and Affidavit

