Recovering from identity theft

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) Financial Counselor Todd Christian from Cambridge Credit in Agawam and Mike Wilk from the Chicopee Police Department.
Protecting yourself from IDENTITY THEFT:
- File identity theft report
- Get free copies of your credit report.
- Place a 90 day initial fraud alert on your credit report/consider placing a seven year extended fraud alert
- Close new accounts opened in your name
- Contact the companies where the fraud occurred, and remove bogus charges from your accounts.
- Correct your credit report.
- Fill out an Identity Theft Victim’s Complaint and Affidavit