Pizza ID, Rattlesnake Island: New England’s 2016 weirdness

BOSTON (AP) — New England had a pretty wacky 2016. In Massachusetts, a woman tried to use a slice of pizza as ID to get into a club near Amherst College.

The littlest state was dubbed “Rhode Iceland” after it goofed and used video from Iceland in a tourism video.

UConn students armed with golf clubs and hockey sticks converged on a cemetery to do battle with imagined clowns.

In New Hampshire, pregnant dairy cows sent texts alerting their human keepers they were about to give birth.

A Maine school showed off its 40-year-old Twinkie, and a Vermont ski maker came out with a political pair: Hillary Clinton on the left ski and Donald Trump on the right.