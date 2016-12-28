Parking bans in effect around western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – A snowstorm Thursday is expected to bring widespread snow to western Massachusetts.

22News is working for you by tracking parking bans across the region. We will continue to list new parking bans as they are announced.

Belchertown : Winter parking ban in effect. No on-street parking between 11:00 P.M. and 6:00 A.M. until April 1 .

Winter parking ban in effect. No on-street parking between 11:00 P.M. and 6:00 A.M. until . Easthampton: Winter parking ban in effect. No on-street parking from 9:00 A.M. Thursday until further notice. Mountain Road will close at noon until further notice.

Winter parking ban in effect. No on-street parking from 9:00 A.M. Thursday until further notice. will close at noon until further notice. Granby: Winter parking ban in effect. No on-street parking allowed from 8:00 A.M. Thursday until Friday at 4:00 P.M.

