Old school technology making a comeback

(NBC News) – Devices that were recently considered old and out of fashion are making new noise in the holiday marketplace this year.

Names like the NES Classic, Pokemon, and vinyl records are rolling of the tongues of teens everywhere as some popular technology from the past gets a new look…and a lot of new fans.

“Consumers are now buying and adopting instant cameras like they were back when Polaroid was in its heyday,” said Polaroid President and CEO, Scott Hardy.

Polaroid cameras are one of the devices making a big comeback in recent months, giving consumers a photo that they can hold in their hands and share with friends.

As Polaroid turns 80 when 2017 begins, it is becoming clear that old-school products are captivating a whole new generation.