Northampton figuring out housing for refugees settling next year

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The first group of 51 refugees will arrive in Northampton next month.

“It’s an easy number to accommodate and it should be done everywhere in an organized, sane way,” said Dan Krauss of Northampton.

Catholic Charities is leading Northampton’s resettlement effort. The refugees will be coming from Burundi, Syria, Iraq, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and possibly Afghanistan.

The founder of the Iron Horse Music Hall in Northampton is one of several property owners which will provide places to stay for refugees, many of which will offer rental housing units at a reduced price.

“It’s great to see Northampton stepping up to the plate to offer homes for refugees,” said Tucker Kuney of Northampton. “This is something all cities and towns should be responsible for.”

Northampton Mayor David Narkewicz told 22News, non-profit and faith-based groups are also getting involved. “It will be everything from making sure there is furniture, winter clothing, depending on where they are coming from, and the essentials they’ll need of basically arriving here with nothing.”

Catholic Charities is inspecting the Northampton’s refugee housing. Inspections must be completed before a refugee family can move in.

Catholic Charities expect five refugees will arrive each month with the last group settling in September.

