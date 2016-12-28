Make ‘Salmon Gravlax’

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Make your own salmon gravlax! Daniel Martinez, Chef and Owner of Bistro Les Gras in Northampton showed us how to make it.

Bistro Les Gras’ Salmon Gravlax

1 salmon fillet, 1 1/2-2 pounds skin on

1 teaspoon coriander seeds, toasted and ground

1/2 teaspoon sweet smoked paprika (aka Pimenton)

1/2 teaspoon ground white pepper

zest from 1 lemon

1/4 Cup kosher salt

1/8 cup sugar

1 bunch dill

1. Rinse salmon fillet under cold water and pat dry.

2. Mix together coriander, paprika, pepper, lemon zest, salt and sugar in bowl. Stir well to combine.

3. Line a non-reactive dish with saran wrap and lay salmon fillet in it skin side down.

4. Rub mixture all over salmon on both sides making sure all areas of exposed flesh and skin are in contact. Divide the dill into 2 and place half under the salmon and half on top. If there is any remaining salt mixture, sprinkle under and on top of salmon.

5. Wrap salmon tightly in saran wrap and place another baking dish on top (or something of similar weight). Refrigerate overnight then turn salmon and return to refrigerator for one more day (2 days total).

6. Remove from refrigerator, rinse under cold water and pat dry. Your gravlax is ready to serve. You can store the gravlax for one week in the refrigerator or for a few months well wrapped in the freezer .