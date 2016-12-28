Local foster children to benefit from Pride Stores’ donation

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Pride Stores will be donating money to benefit children in foster care throughout western Massachusetts.

Proceeds from Pride’s sale of $1.00 ornaments this holiday season will be presented as a check to The Center for Human Development’s MaryAnne’s Kids Fund.

MaryAnne’s Kids ensures children have recreational and social opportunities while in foster care.

“These things are an important part of raising resilient children,” CHD President Jim Goodwin said. “We are so very thankful for Pride’s willingness to share in what is a critical mission to support the most vulnerable children in our community.”

The MaryAnne’s Kids Fund was established in 2000 in memory of foster parent MaryAnne Sadak-Eklof, who died in 1999.