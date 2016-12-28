Fire at 3-family house on Notre Dame Street in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield firefighters were able to quickly control a fire at a multi-family home on Notre Dame Street Wednesday afternoon.

Deputy Fire Chief Eric Bishop told 22News that when firefighters got to 53 Notre Dame Street, flames were coming from the exterior of the second floor. He said that they were able to put out the fire quickly.

He said that there was smoke damage to the inside of the building, but they are trying to determine whether there is any additional damage.

Three people live in the building, one in each of its apartment units. Bishop said that it is unclear at this time whether those residents will be able to return home later in the day Wednesday, or whether they will have to wait.

No one was injured in the fire.

Westfield Police Sgt. Robert Saunders told 22News that police had blocked off the street while firefighters worked. Traffic is now moving in the area, however.

Click here to view the map on your mobile device.