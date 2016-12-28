Homeless offered free haircuts at local barbershop

Wednesday’s slow start will not stop the barbershop from offering free cuts again

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The “Family Barber Shop” on Exchange Street opened its doors to the community’s homeless on Wednesday, but they didn’t see quite as many customers as they expected.

The barbershop said it was hard to get the word out about the free event. Employees even went out on foot to try and make sure people knew they could stop in for a meal and a free haircut.

Ruben Camacho Jr. of “Family Barber Shop” told 22News, “If it happens you know, if word gets out and more people come, great. If one person comes then great, we fed somebody and cut somebody. It’s still a job well done.”

This was the first time the barbershop offered free haircuts to the homeless. They said the slow start will not stop them from offering the cuts again in the future.

