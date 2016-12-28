Grocery stores packed before potential snowstorm

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents packed the local grocery stores on Wednesday, making sure they had plenty of food in their homes before the snow started falling on Thursday.

Foster’s Supermarket in Greenfield was particularly busy on Wednesday, with last minute customers buying some basic food provisions.

Manager Michael Garber told 22News, “It seems like whenever there are two snowflakes that are reported to be rubbing shoulders on the way down, people come in.”

Garber said some of the most popular items for people to buy right before a snowstorm include eggs, fresh produce, and dairy products.