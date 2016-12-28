Greenfield residents prepare for expected snowfall

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Greenfield residents are used to seeing snow this time of year, and they know how to prepare for it.

Franklin County residents have learned the importance of planning ahead. “I got a new snow blower this morning delivered to my house and I’m getting gas cans and gas for it,” said Susan Hayes of Montague.

Hayes wasn’t alone. Late Wednesday night local residents were stocking up on basic snowstorm necessities at Aubuchon Hardware in Greenfield. Assistant Manager Suzanne Flurrie told 22News, “Prior to snowstorms, if it’s going to be a really big snowstorm, they’ll come in not only for snow shovels and ice melt but also for flashlights and batteries.”

In anticipation of the snowfall, Greenfield residents also purchased things like wood kindling and wood pellets, which could help keep their homes warm in the event of a power outage. Other popular items to stock up on before a snowstorm include shovels, rock salt and ice scrapers.

It’s important to prepare an emergency kit in case you lose power; that would include flashlights, blankets, batteries and food that doesn’t require cooking.