Fuel spill cleanup on Page Boulevard in Springfield

By Published:
springfield-fuel-spill
Image Courtesy: Springfield Fire Department

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A small section of Page Boulevard in Springfield has been closed as firefighters work to clean up a fuel spill on the roadway.

Dennis Leger, aide to the Springfield Fire Commissioner, told 22News that a large amount of fuel spilled from a tractor trailer’s saddle tank near 812 Page Boulevard.

Firefighters had to spread absorbent chemicals to contain the spill. The Springfield Fire Department Office of Emergency Preparedness has also been called-in to oversee the cleanup.

Eastbound traffic on Page Boulevard is blocked in the area of the spill, which is near the I-291 interchange.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s