Fuel spill cleanup on Page Boulevard in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A small section of Page Boulevard in Springfield has been closed as firefighters work to clean up a fuel spill on the roadway.

Dennis Leger, aide to the Springfield Fire Commissioner, told 22News that a large amount of fuel spilled from a tractor trailer’s saddle tank near 812 Page Boulevard.

Firefighters had to spread absorbent chemicals to contain the spill. The Springfield Fire Department Office of Emergency Preparedness has also been called-in to oversee the cleanup.

Eastbound traffic on Page Boulevard is blocked in the area of the spill, which is near the I-291 interchange.