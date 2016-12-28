DPW crews ready for Thursday’s snowstorm

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Public works departments throughout the Pioneer Valley are ready for Thursday’s expected snowstorm. In the city of Chicopee, there have been some improvements in their snow-fighting capabilities. They are using a new sand and chemical compound that has cleared the roads faster than ever before.

The compound is a mixture of white sand and the salt magnesium chloride, which melts the ice and snow instantly on the highways and city streets.

The folks at the Chicopee DPW told 22News that they have prepared well in advance, and by October, they were all ready for the worst of winter.

