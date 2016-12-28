DPW crews ready for Thursday’s snowstorm

Improved chemical compound to help melt snow and ice faster

Sy Becker Published:
dpw-salt-magnesium-chloride

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Public works departments throughout the Pioneer Valley are ready for Thursday’s expected snowstorm. In the city of Chicopee, there have been some improvements in their snow-fighting capabilities. They are using a new sand and chemical compound that has cleared the roads faster than ever before.

The compound is a mixture of white sand and the salt magnesium chloride, which melts the ice and snow instantly on the highways and city streets.

Plowable snow expected Thursday

The folks at the Chicopee DPW told 22News that they have prepared well in advance, and by October, they were all ready for the worst of winter.

To see how much snow is expected to fall in your community, check out the latest 22News Storm Team snowfall map.

chicopee-snow-plow

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s