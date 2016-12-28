Dial-A-Ride program aims to save lives through free cab rides

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Celebrating the new year shouldn’t end with a trip to jail or the morgue. But you can still have fun and do it responsibly thanks to a local program called Dial-A-Ride.

The United Way of Pioneer Valley is once again teaming up with Yellow Cab of Springfield and several community sponsors.

“The United Way prides itself on providing services to the community and this is one time a year where we can provide a safe ride home for people who have been out partying,” said Jennifer Kinsman of the United Way of Pioneer Valley.

Yellow Cab wants to make sure you get home safely from wherever you are on New Year’s Eve. All you have to do is call the toll free number and they’ll pick you up from wherever your current location is. Just make sure you have your driver’s license ready and they will drop you off at that address.

The ride is free and available for people in Springfield, Chicopee and Holyoke and residents told 22News it’s value is priceless. “For me, I’m not a drinker, but for those out there, take advantage of it,” advised Springfield resident Diana Martinez.

Police told 22News they’ll have extra patrols looking for drunk drivers. “We do have more officers on the road. Our officers are more aware of traffic and conditions. People who are swerving over the lines, driving without headlights. People who are driving too fast and too slow,” said Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk.

You can call 413-739-9999 any time between 10:00 P.M. New Year’s Eve and 5:00 A.M. New Year’s morning. If you do plan to drink, you can also name a designated driver or make sure you have a ride app like Uber on your phone.

Remember that buzzed driving is drunk driving. Last December, nearly a third of all deadly accidents involved a drunk driver.