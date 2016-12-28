Connecticut State Police searching woods for missing teen

STERLING, Conn. (WTNH)– Connecticut State Police are searching for a missing teen who was last seen riding his dirt bike on Monday.

Police say troopers in Danielson are continuing their search in the woods for 18-year-old Todd Allen, who was last seen leaving his home at 42 Dixon Road in Sterling, at around 1 p.m. on Monday, December 26. He had left on his Honda XR100 dirt bike in an unknown direction of travel.

Police say that while search and rescue teams appreciate the assistance of the search parties, they are now asking them to exit the woods and check in with the fire department or state police. It is because the less people in the search area, the better able the police dogs can conduct a search.

Allen is described as a white man, who is 5’10” tall and weighs about 130 lbs. He has brown hair and blue eyes. Allen was last seen wearing blue jeans, a camouflage sweatshirt and a backpack.

Police say that Allen frequents the Rails to Trails bike path which goes from Sterling into Coventry, Rhode Island, as well as near Ross Pond.

SAR (Search & Rescue) K9 Teams will continue to search and ask search parties to exit the woods to allow SAR K9s to begin a fresh search. pic.twitter.com/RMDkbMPcUA — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) December 28, 2016

Police say that while Search and Rescue Teams appreciate the assistance of the search parties, they are now asking them to exit the woods and check in with the fire department or state police. It is because the less people in the search area the better able the police canines can conduct a search.

Allen is described as a white male, who is 5’10” tall and weighs about 130 lbs. He has brown hair and blue eyes. Allen was last seen wearing blue jeans, a camouflage sweatshirt and a backpack.

Police say that Allen frequents the Rails to Trails bike path which goes from Sterling into Coventry, Rhode Island, as well as near Ross Pond.

Click here to view the map on your mobile device.