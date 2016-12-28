Community members help raise money for veteran in need

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A U.S. Marine in Granby is out of his home after a fire spread in his home Monday night. 22News was in Hampshire County to find out how you can help in this time of need.

Many people in Granby and surrounding communities are coming forward to support a U.S. Marine.

Marine Sergeant Joshua Bouchard was forced out of his home Monday night because of a fire leaving behind widespread damage. The home was custom built for him in 2012 by volunteers’ form the non-profit organization, Homes for our Troops.

A GoFundMe fundraising page was set up by the marine’s sister. So far, over $17,000 has been raised, exceeding its $15,000 goal.

Monica Kennedy, of Belchertown said, “I know he needs to get his house back together so I heard about the go fund me page so I’m hoping any or at all including myself will add money to that

The funds will go toward a new wheelchair, prosthetic, and household items lost in the fire. In 2009, Joshua lost the bottom part of his left leg and suffered a spinal cord injury after his truck went over an IED in Afghanistan.

Over 300 people have donated to the GoFundMe page.