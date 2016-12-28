Chicopee police officers donated $1,000 to city’s bookmobile

Money was raised through officers' goatee-growing fundraiser

Matt Caron By Published:
chicopee-bookmobile
Image Courtesy: Chicopee Police Department

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee Police Department did their part to give back to the community they protect and serve.

Chief William Jebb and his officers handed a check worth more than $1,000 to the Chicopee Public Library Wednesday. The money will be used for their bookmobile, which travels to senior centers, the Boys and Girls Club, and underserved areas of the city. As its name suggests, the bookmobile features books, as well as iPads, and even a WiFi hotspot.

The money was raised through a fundraiser from the Chicopee Police. Officers raised $40 each and grew goatees.

They also raised another $1,000, which they plan to donate to another charity in town soon.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s