Chicopee police officers donated $1,000 to city’s bookmobile

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee Police Department did their part to give back to the community they protect and serve.

Chief William Jebb and his officers handed a check worth more than $1,000 to the Chicopee Public Library Wednesday. The money will be used for their bookmobile, which travels to senior centers, the Boys and Girls Club, and underserved areas of the city. As its name suggests, the bookmobile features books, as well as iPads, and even a WiFi hotspot.

The money was raised through a fundraiser from the Chicopee Police. Officers raised $40 each and grew goatees.

They also raised another $1,000, which they plan to donate to another charity in town soon.