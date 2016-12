CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police are hoping you can help them identify a suspect who allegedly used counterfeit money at a gas station.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News that the suspect passed fake bills at the Pride Station on Chicopee Street back on December 10.

The man’s image was captured on surveillance footage. If you can identify him, call Chicopee Police Detectives at (413) 594-1730.

Click here to view the map on your mobile device.