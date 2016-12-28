2016 Year in Review: Weather

(CNN) – Gov. John Bel Edwards, of Louisiana said, “South Louisiana received more rain in 48 hours than the Mississippi River discharges into the Gulf of Mexico in 18 days.”

In August, catastrophic flooding ravaged the state of Louisiana. Days of persistent, heavy rain caused rivers to overflow their banks.

More than 60,000 homes were damaged and at least 13 people were killed. The Red Cross says the Louisiana flooding is the worst U.S. disaster since Hurricane Sandy.

Weeks earlier in Texas… Major General John Uberti, U.S. Army said, “We’ve lost, in this incident, nine of our great soldiers.”

Deadly flooding swept across the lone star state for the second year in a row. Nine soldiers were killed in June when their army truck overturned in floodwaters.

Residents in North Carolina, taking a one-two punch from Mother Nature. First 15 to 20 inches of rain fell in September, causing rivers to rise. Then, came Hurricane Matthew in October.

Gov. Pat McCrory, North Carolina said, “This has the potential for North Carolina to see the worst flooding since Hurricane Floyd in 1999.”

Unlike Floyd, Matthew did not make landfall in North Carolina but its heavy rains lashed the state, pushing already-swollen rivers over their banks.

Hurricane Matthew also left its mark on Florida. The center of the storm stayed offshore. However, its howling winds and dangerous storm surge battered homes and businesses along the beach.

Matthew wasn’t the first hurricane to threaten the sunshine state in 2016. Hurricane Hermine roared ashore in September, becoming the first hurricane to make landfall in Florida since Wilma in 2005.

In Tennessee, vicious winds helped fuel two raging fires near Gatlinburg.

Cassius M. Cash, Superintendent, Great Smoky Mountains NPS said, “When you couple that with the drought that we’ve been experiencing for the last two months. Everything was, almost like a perfect storm.”

The chimney tops and cobbly nob fires charred more than 17-thousand acres and destroyed nearly 25-hundred buildings. At least 14 people were killed. Two juveniles are now charged with aggravated arson.