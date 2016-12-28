1 person rushed to hospital after 2 car crash in South Deerfield

SOUTH DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in South Deerfield are investigating a two car crash, Wednesday night, at the intersection of North Main Street and Greenfield Road.

According to the Deerfield Police Facebook page, the crash happened around 5:00 p.m. Wednesday. They said one person was rushed to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield with serious injuries.

The South Deerfield Fire Department had to use special tools to free the injured person; no word on their condition at this time.

Police said the other person involved in the crash suffered minor injuries and refused to be taken to the hospital.

