1 person rushed to hospital after 2 car crash in South Deerfield

Other person involved suffered minor injuries

Vehicle involved in a two car crash in South Deerfield, Mass. on December 28, 2016. (Image Courtesy: Deerfield Police Department)
SOUTH DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in South Deerfield are investigating a two car crash, Wednesday night, at the intersection of North Main Street and Greenfield Road.

According to the Deerfield Police Facebook page, the crash happened around 5:00 p.m. Wednesday. They said one person was rushed to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield with serious injuries.

The South Deerfield Fire Department had to use special tools to free the injured person; no word on their condition at this time.

Police said the other person involved in the crash suffered minor injuries and refused to be taken to the hospital.

