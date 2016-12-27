With only 1 week before deadline, lawmakers trying to get bills to governor

BOSTON (WWLP) – State lawmakers made their return to Boston Tuesday after the holiday weekend, and there is a rush to get bills to Governor Charlie Baker’s desk.

With the two-year legislative session winding down, lawmakers have just one week to move their bills to Baker’s desk before the start of the new session.

Thousands of bills get filed in every legislative session. Some get signed into law, but many proposals don’t make it out of the committee process. Bills that don’t make it to Governor Baker’s desk by Tuesday, January 3, will have to be re-filed in the new year.

All bills must be approved by both the House and the Senate, and receive Governor Baker’s signature, before becoming law. That is why lawmakers are keeping a close eye on their bills this week.

Second Assistant Majority Leader Rep. Paul Donato (D-Medford) told 22News that it is going to be a busy week at the state capitol.

“It’ll be very hectic on Tuesday (January 3), because everybody will be running in to see if they can get their bills, because once it doesn’t go in on Tuesday at midnight, it has to start all over again for the next session,” Donato said.

The Legislature is in informal session, so only non-controversial bills are up for consideration right now.