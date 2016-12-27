CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for all of western Massachusetts for Thursday at 9:00 A.M. until Friday at 12:00 P.M.

Confidence is growing that Thursday morning will start off dry but it will be cloudy. Models are in agreement that snow will develop during the afternoon hours and be the heaviest during the evening and overnight hours. This will most likely affect your evening commute on Thursday, and also reduce visibility.

The uncertainty comes with where the rain/snow line lines up. Right now its looking like the lower Pioneer Valley could be seeing a mix of snow and rain during the afternoon before changing over to snow. Where north of the Mass Pike will be starting off with snow.

The rest of the evening, most of western Massachusetts will be seeing snow. The higher snowfall totals look like they will be in Franklin County and Berkshire County. There is a chance this snow will be heavy and wet making shoveling harder.

Snow looks to be ending Thursday night and Friday morning is looking dry as well. The 22News Storm Team will continue to fine tune the forecast as the most latest data and information comes out.